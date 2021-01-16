Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles to snatch Kate Middleton's chance of becoming Queen of England?

Kate Middleton will also retire from all royal duties as the Duchess only if Prince Charles decides so

Kate Middleton's future as the Queen consort of England is hanging in balance if Prince Charles decides to snatch that honour from wife Camilla too.

As revealed by royal historian Marlene Koenig, if Charles does not make Camilla the Queen, Kate will also have to give up all hopes of becoming the consort to the King of England.

Explaining the matter, Koening said, "I find it personally ridiculous. I think it would sort a terrible precedent: for example if Camilla is Princess Consort then why should Catherine be Queen consort?

"I find it very telling that Queen Elizabeth II made an announcement a couple of years naming Camilla and William to The Privy Council.

"There's a very good reason for that in the case of Camilla that makes it possible that she will be present at The Accession Council when Charles is proclaimed King. Why shouldn't she be Queen?" Koenig asked.

She added that if Camilla is only the Princess Consort, then Kate will also retire from all royal duties as the Duchess only, when William becomes King.

