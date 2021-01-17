Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 17 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should be replaced with Prince Edward, Sophie’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting an earful yet again as royal fans are urging Queen Elizabeth to get rid of them once and for all.

As per an Express UK poll, the public wants Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex to replace the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The poll asked readers whether Sophie should be given a bigger role in the British royal family following the exit of Harry and Meghan.

Out of 2,551 votes, a whopping 2,331—that is 91% voted yes. Only 202 votes were from people who didn’t agree with that while 18 voters were unsure.

Sharing their comments, one user wrote: "Sophie is dignified, graceful and carries out her public acts with genuine compassion."

"Sophie is one thousand times better than Harry and his wife as a working royal because she is loyal and sincere in serving the Queen and the country,” added another reader.

Another reader simply said: "Get rid of them!" referencing Harry and Meghan.

