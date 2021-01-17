Sara Ali Khan opens up about filming during a global pandemic

Sara Ali Khan detailed the precautionary measures that are being taken on the sets

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is heading back to the sets in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kedarnath actor said during an interview that there is no stopping when it comes to her passion for making films.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sara detailed the precautionary measures that are being taken on the sets of her next film, Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar.

“The truth is, of course there are physical restrictions, everybody has to sanitise regularly, get checks, wear masks, that’s the obvious answer. What I want to tell is that two days before the lockdown in March 2020, I was in Varanasi shooting with Aanand ji. Every moment of the lockdown, I was only praying to go back on set!” she said.

“While of course there are physical changes, considering the times that we are in, the passion, positivity, enthusiasm with which my Director of Photography, actors, director, Ads, spotboys, all of are just back. Shiddat hai, longing thi,” she said.

“Maheenon ghar pe band reh kar. I think that doesn’t change that passion, which is the only thing which stands the test of Covid, big screen, small screen. It doesn’t matter beyond a point! We make movies to have fun,” she added.