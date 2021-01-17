Prince William to struggle if Prince Harry hijacks Princess Diana’s legacy

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 17 2021
Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Prince William may face trouble with his future chartable endeavors in case Prince Harry decides to bank on Princess Diana’s legacy for Archewell.

This claim was brought forward by royal biographer Duncan Larcombe. During his interview with True Royalty TV's Royal Beat, he touched upon the potential impact of Princess Diana’s legacy and how it might end up getting stretched from both ends in case both brothers wish to take ownership.

Mr. Larcombe claimed, “I think William will be concerned with that…Harry trying to take ownership of the Diana Legacy will be a problem.”

He even suggested that the Sussexes need to choose a cause close to Diana’s heart if they wish to bend fences with the royal family.

“Harry doing mental health, Harry doing conservation, these are the issues that William and Kate want to do - that’s where I predict tensions. Heads Together was also Kate’s Idea. Because there is money involved, it isn’t a charitable thing."

