Minister for Information Shibli Faraz addresses press conference

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz is addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The minister spoke about Pakistan Democratic Movement, the 11-party Opposition alliance which is due to stage a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on January 19, and said that it is a "sorry attempt by them to attempt to repeat a pack of lies so much that it starts to seem like the truth".



He was referring to the foreign funding case against the PTI government, the facts of which the Opposition has demanded be made public.

Faraz said that following orders by the Supreme Court, the PTI had provided all the details of the donations received by "party workers and sympathisers" during the 2018 election campaign.

He then proceeded to state that these entries are 40,000 in number with names, addresses, telephone numbers, ID card numbers — all notorised and authenticated.



The minster said that all transactions came "through proper banking channels and were deposited into banking channels".

He said the details are available for reporters to see after the press conference.

Faraz noted that under the orders of the Supreme Court, and as has been the practice, after the election symbol is given to a party, it is bound to provide accounts for the past 5 years.



More to follow.

