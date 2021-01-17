Two killed as several vehicles collide in Nawabshah due to heavy fog

Sunday Jan 17, 2021
Two people were killed and many others were left wounded after several vehicles collided due to heavy fog on the National Highway in Nawabshah.
According to the motorway police, the accident took place near the Daulatpur bypass on the highway.
A spokesman for the motorway police said the collision of vehicles led to two deaths, while more than 20 people sustained injuries in the crash.
Motorway police added that the injured have been shifted to Qazi Ahmed and Nawabshah hospitals.
