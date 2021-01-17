Two killed as several vehicles collide in Nawabshah due to heavy fog

Two people have lost their lives after several vehicles collided on the National Highway in Nawabshah due to heavy fog

Motorway police say 20 people have been wounded in the accident

The injured have been shifted to Qazi Ahmed and Nawabshah hospitals

Two people were killed and many others were left wounded after several vehicles collided due to heavy fog on the National Highway in Nawabshah.

According to the motorway police, the accident took place near the Daulatpur bypass on the highway.

Read more: Five, including a woman and child, dead in Umarkot road accident

A spokesman for the motorway police said the collision of vehicles led to two deaths, while more than 20 people sustained injuries in the crash.

Motorway police added that the injured have been shifted to Qazi Ahmed and Nawabshah hospitals.

Related: Car accident kills four, injures 11 at Srinagar Highway, Islamabad



