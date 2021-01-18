Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip unhappy about Harry, Meghan Markle’s current arrangement

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after leaving the British royal family, haven't had the best ties with Prince Philip. 

And it looks like the family drama is nowhere near an end as the Duke of Edinburgh is reportedly furious amidst reports of Harry and Meghan’s one-year review getting scrapped.

Royal export Katie Nicholl claimed, per Express: "My understanding from the Sussex camp is that there has been communication with the Queen, Charles and with William as well. The general feeling is that this is working.”

“This isn’t to say that people are not watching closely what these deals are, what the couple are doing and what these projects are going to be. But there is not this need to have this review one year on.”

However, not everyone is happy about the current arrangement. According to reports, Prince Philip is said to have asked: “What the hell are they playing at?”

This comes after news previously emerged that Philip had deliberately remained absent from the Sandringham Summit where Harry and Meghan’s breakaway details were hashed out. 

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie rocks an effortlessly chic look as she steps out

Angelina Jolie rocks an effortlessly chic look as she steps out
Pop producer and murderer Phil Spector breathes his last at 81

Pop producer and murderer Phil Spector breathes his last at 81
Jennifer Lopez shoot down claims of her undergoing Botox

Jennifer Lopez shoot down claims of her undergoing Botox
Selena Gomez slams YouTube for spreading lies and funding ‘hate and extremism’

Selena Gomez slams YouTube for spreading lies and funding ‘hate and extremism’

Kim Kardashian crosses 200 million followers on Instagram

Kim Kardashian crosses 200 million followers on Instagram
Ertugrul famed Engin Altan enjoys snowfall with his cat, looks like Brad Pitt in new snap

Ertugrul famed Engin Altan enjoys snowfall with his cat, looks like Brad Pitt in new snap
Ellen DeGeneres calls Betty White a miracle

Ellen DeGeneres calls Betty White a miracle

Music producer Phil Spector, convicted of murder, dead at 81

Music producer Phil Spector, convicted of murder, dead at 81
Sarah Ferguson reveals candid thoughts on ‘Bridgerton’

Sarah Ferguson reveals candid thoughts on ‘Bridgerton’
Hira Mani's new song crosses one million views on YouTube

Hira Mani's new song crosses one million views on YouTube
Can the law help Prince Harry, Meghan Markle retain royal titles?

Can the law help Prince Harry, Meghan Markle retain royal titles?
Ana De Armas demands ‘more space’ from Ben Affleck

Ana De Armas demands ‘more space’ from Ben Affleck

Latest

view all