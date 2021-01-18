Prince Philip unhappy about Harry, Meghan Markle’s current arrangement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after leaving the British royal family, haven't had the best ties with Prince Philip.

And it looks like the family drama is nowhere near an end as the Duke of Edinburgh is reportedly furious amidst reports of Harry and Meghan’s one-year review getting scrapped.

Royal export Katie Nicholl claimed, per Express: "My understanding from the Sussex camp is that there has been communication with the Queen, Charles and with William as well. The general feeling is that this is working.”

“This isn’t to say that people are not watching closely what these deals are, what the couple are doing and what these projects are going to be. But there is not this need to have this review one year on.”

However, not everyone is happy about the current arrangement. According to reports, Prince Philip is said to have asked: “What the hell are they playing at?”

This comes after news previously emerged that Philip had deliberately remained absent from the Sandringham Summit where Harry and Meghan’s breakaway details were hashed out.