Relative's DNA matches seven-year-old victim's sample in Khairpur rape and murder case

The DNA of a suspect in the Khairpur rape and murder case matched the victim's sample, the police said Monday.



DNA tests were conducted on more than 365 suspects and a match was found with the victim's relative.

Teams have been made to arrest the suspect.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Fida Hussain Mastoi, the next 24 hours are critical. He said the accused will be traced soon and arrested.



Last week, police arrested five suspects in the rape and murder case of a seven-year-old girl from Khairpur.

A case has been registered against three unidentified persons on the complaint of the child's father, the police had said.

The seven-year-old was abducted last week. Her body was found two days later from a banana orchard in Hadal Shah village.

The local police recovered the body and shifted it to the Pir Jo Goth Taluka headquarters (THQ) hospital, where a lady doctor confirmed that the minor had been raped before she was strangled.



According to the initial post-mortem report, the girl was strangled after being raped, the police said.

The incident created panic and fear among the locals, who protested the latest gruesome incident of child abuse and demanded that the rapist be arrested.