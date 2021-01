Voting under way for by-elections on Umerkot’s PS-52 Sindh Assembly seat

Polling for by-election in PS-52 Umerkot-II is under way.



Twelve candidates are contesting. The main competition is expected between Syed Ameer Ali Shah of PPP and Arbab Ghulam Rahim of the Grand Democratic Alliance.

The PS-52 seat was vacated after the death of former provincial minister Ali Mardan Shah.



The polling process started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without a break.