Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' reign

Action thriller 'The Marksman' has debuted at No. 1 with $3.2 million in ticket sales

If time is a flat circle, then it’s only fitting that a second Liam Neeson movie is ruling over the US box office during the pandemic. Months after his action thriller Honest Thief led domestic charts, another Neeson (you guessed it!) action thriller The Marksman has debut at No. 1 with $3.2 million in ticket sales.

Robert Lorenz directed The Marksman, about a rancher and retired Marine living in Arizona who helps a young boy escape a Mexican drug cartel. The film, which premiered in 1,975 locations, should rake in $3.7 million through the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday. Open Road, the distributor behind The Marksman, also backed Honest Thief. That film bowed to $3.7 million last October and ended its theatrical run with $14 million in the U.S. and $28 million globally.

“The Marksman” joins the company of “Honest Thief” and Robert De Niro’s “The War With Grandpa” as some of the lowest-grossing box office toppers in modern history, highlighting the bleak reality that movie theaters are facing amid the country’s latest COVID-19 surge. Overall, around 65% of U.S. theaters are closed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, “Wonder Woman 1984” slid to second place after besting the (albeit muted) competition for three straights weekends. Warner Bros. did not provide a three-day total, but the studio projects the Gal Gadot-led superhero sequel will generate $2.6 million through the extended holiday weekend. However, “Wonder Woman 1984” could drop to third place behind “The Croods: A New Age” when Martin Luther King day sales are finalized on Monday.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” a DC Comics adaptation that cost $200 million to produce, released simultaneously on the fledgling streaming service HBO Max. It will be taken off the platform next Sunday, and the film will only be available to watch in theaters until it reaches its traditional home entertainment window. It’s expected to return to the streaming platform a few months later. Internationally, where HBO Max has yet to launch, the fantastical follow-up brought in $5.2 million, boosting foreign revenues to $105.9 million for a worldwide total of $141.7 million. - Reuters