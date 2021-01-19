Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Ind vs Aus: Watch the Indian winning moment

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
  • Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target. 
  • India’s 329 for seven also smashed the 69-year-old record for the biggest run-chase at the Gabba.
  • Australia had not been beaten at the Gabba since November 1988.

BRISBANE: Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant hit the winning shot on Tuesday earning a historic victory against the mighty Aussies - their first defeat at Brisbane’s Gabba ground since 1988.

Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.

Australia had not been beaten at the Gabba since falling to Viv Richards’ all-conquering West Indies side by nine wickets in November 1988.

India’s 329 for seven also smashed the 69-year-old record for the biggest run-chase at the Gabba, set by Australia who scored 236 for seven to beat the West Indies in 1951.

The series win was a remarkable achievement considering India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 to lose the first Test in Adelaide, before bouncing back to win the second in Melbourne.

They then batted throughout the final day to draw the third Test in Sydney.

Pat Cummins was easily the pick of the Australian bowlers with 4-55 from 24 overs.

Here's the video of winning moment:


