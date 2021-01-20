Jennifer Lopez uneasy about her upcoming performance in Washington DC

Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez revealed that she is more anxious about her upcoming performance in Washington D.C than she was for her Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira in Miami, Florida, last year.



Jennifer Lopez is reportedly feeling nervous ahead of her performance at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

Gushing over the music sensation the former baseball player said: "It's been such a crazy year for her. So many blessings, but to think in a span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's and now the inaugural, it's unbelievable."



During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Rodriguez also shared his words about JLo's preparation for upcoming show, revealing that the "responsibility of her inauguration performance was making her most nervous."

Without mentioning the recent violent riots at the Capitol, he said: "She wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire. Music and sports does that better than anything."

Jennifer Lopez's inauguration performance would be surprise for fans as she has something really cool [planned], according to her fiance Rodriguez.