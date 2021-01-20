Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry's wife seeks court ruling in her privacy case

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Meghan Markle's lawyers have sought court ruling against a British newspaper group for breaching her privacy and copyright by 'the unlawful publication of a private letter.'

The Duchess of Sussex is suing the Associated Newspapers Ltd for invasion of privacy over publication of the letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas, before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Meghan's lawyer Justin Rushbrooke told the High Court in London the defence offered by the publishers had no realistic chance of success.

The lawyer reportedly said: "We say that, actually, at its heart, it is a very straightforward case about the unlawful publication of a private letter."

The publication of extracts from the letter was a "plain and serious breach of her rights to privacy, and the defendant has no viable defence to it", he added.

The judge previously approved an application by Meghan’s lawyers for the trial to be postponed, and her legal team is now pressing for a judgment to be made without the need for a full trial. 

