Wednesday Jan 20 2021
Web Desk

Dua Lipa reacts to rumours about her pregnancy

Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Pop sensation Dua Lipa recently hit the headlines after fans started speculating that the singer might be pregnant after she dropped a series of seemingly cryptic emojis. 

However, the 25-year-old singer is now setting the record straight as she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently and cleared the air about the pregnancy buzz.

"I like finding little random emojis. I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random. I really didn't think this through,” she told the host.

"I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, 'Is she pregnant?'”

“And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment [and] I'm like, 'Surely, I don't look pregnant.' And then, I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I'm like, 'Oh my god. These emojis have come to bite me in the [expletive],” she added. 

