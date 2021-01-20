Can't connect right now! retry
PPP terms NAB reference against CM Murad 'attack on Sindh'

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

NAB filed a reference in the fake bank accounts case against Sindh CM Murad. Photo: File 
  •  PPP condemns the reference filed by NAB against CM Murad.
  • PPP says the nexus between NAB and Niazi is a threat to the country's stability.
  • NAB filed a reference in the fake bank accounts case against Sindh CM Murad over alleged abuse of power in provincial power projects.

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has condemned the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, terming it as an attack on Sindh, The News reported on Wednesday.

“Whenever NAB finds Imran Khan in trouble, it starts victimising opposition. The Broadsheet scandal has exposed the NAB completely,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians, Shazia Atta Marri MNA while reacting to the NAB reference.

Saying that the nexus between the NAB and Niazi is a threat to the country's stability, Shazia asked: “Why NAB does not act on sugar, BRT, flour, LNG, and other corruption scandals?"

She said that this act reminds the people of Sindh of the bitter memories of Rawalpindi. “The government should stop targeting and attacking Sindh through NAB,” she added.

Read more: NAB files reference against Murad Ali Shah in fake accounts case

Earlier on Tuesday, NAB filed a reference in the fake bank accounts case against CM Murad over alleged abuse of power in provincial power projects.

According to Geo News, Omni Group's Abdul Majeed Ghani is also among the 17 suspects named by NAB in the reference. The reference has been filed in an accountability court in Islamabad.

In the reference, the accountability watchdog has accused Shah of releasing funds for energy projects in contravention to the rules which caused losses to the national exchequer. 

