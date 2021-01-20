Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
How Taylor Swift helped Gigi Hadid during her pregnancy

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid looked back at her pregnancy journey and shared some rare insights about the challenges she faces and how she tackled them. 

Turning to Twitter, the fashionista, 25, spilled the beans about her pregnancy struggles, morning sickness and tackling work alongside the big shift in her life.

Speaking about her pregnancy cravings, Hadid revealed how her dear friend singer Taylor Swift had come to her rescue and helped her combat nausea.

Responding to a fan about what foods she loved delving in, Hadid had said: “Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese, triple chunk brownies for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol ... and Z’s ribs w fries. Random.”

"Also arugula salads !!! But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread & Dutch cheese (except for in London, Taylor gave me bagels). Backstage at Burberry was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember,” she added. 

