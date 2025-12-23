King Charles celebrates future craftsmen building magical woodland hide

King Charles has given his stamp of approval to the next generation of skilled craftsmen, as students on The King’s Foundation programme put traditional building techniques to the test with a stunning new nature hide at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire.

The hide, set in a peaceful woodland near the estate’s main house, is the latest “live build” project by students on the Building Craft and Conservation (BCP) course marking the 35th such project in the foundation’s 35-year history.

Over 13 weeks, trainees have honed skills from plastering and joinery to heritage stone masonry, creating a timber-framed, earth-roofed structure that pays homage to the legend of Ghillie Dhu.

“It’s incredible to see everyone coming together putting their skills into something that will last for generations,” said Jennie Regan who carved the central stone block featuring leaves and phrases inspired by the story.

Student plasterer Mr Harrison-Taylor whose father and grandfather worked in the trade, highlighted the importance of preserving traditional techniques.

“Most of our country houses are still old buildings, and using the right materials matters,” he said. “It’s rewarding to be part of something that combines craftsmanship, heritage, and sustainability.”

King Charles visited the site last month, offering guidance, encouragement, and suggestions for expert craftsmen to support the students.

His interest reflects his long-standing dedication to heritage skills and environmental awareness.

By the time the hide opens to visitors, it will not only provide a tranquil spot for nature-lovers but also stand as a testament to the enduring value of traditional craft.