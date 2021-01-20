Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle claims her infamous letter ‘criticized’ him

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle has given his statement on the privacy lawsuit along with the 2018 letter that was written to him by his daughter.

A witness statement by the former lighting director claimed that the he had provided the letter to the Mail on Sunday following an interview of five of Meghan’s closest friends by People magazine.

In his statement, the court was told: “It was a total lie. It misrepresented the tone and content of the letter Meg had written me in August 2018.”

“I quickly decided I wanted to correct that misrepresentation,” he added.

The lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex argued that her letter sent to her father was a “heartfelt” plea to cut ties with the press.

Thomas Markle also clarified that the letter was “not an attempt at reconciliation.”

“It was a criticism of me. The letter didn’t say she loved me,” he said in his statement.

It did not even ask how I was. It showed no concern about the fact I had suffered a heart attack and asked no questions about my health. It actually signalled the end of our relationship, not a reconciliation.”