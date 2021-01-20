Three Peshawar men arrested for announcing wedding date without woman’s consent

Three men booked under Ghag Act in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police arrested three men in Peshawar for setting the wedding date and sending out invitation cards for a woman without her consent.



The men have been booked under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ghag Act, 2013, which outlawed the inhumane practice of “ghag”, where a man forcibly demands or claims the hand of a woman without her or her parent’s permission by making an open declaration.

Those convicted under the law can face punishment for up to seven years.

On Tuesday, the Hayatabad police registered a first information report on the request of a man named, Gul Wali.

Wali said that his son, Humayun, was recently divorced. After the marriage ended, Wali was under pressure from his son’s ex-wife’s family to marry her to his second son.



Upon refusal, Wali told the police that the ex-wife’s brother then fixed a date of marriage with Wali’s daughter instead, without asking her or her parents for permission.

The distribution of wedding cards, Wali adds, had caused him and his family humiliation in society.

After the registration of the FIR, the police arrested three suspects.