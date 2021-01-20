Justin Bieber gives insight on what marriage with Hailey Bieber is like

Fans are always curious to know about superstar Justin Bieber's relationship with his wife Hailey Bieber.

Well, it seems that the Yummy singer did just that as he took to his Instagram stories to show what the power couple's life looks like on a day-to-day basis.

The singer shared a post which read "90% of being married is just shouting 'what' from other rooms".

Regardless to say, the joke caught Justin's eye who then shared it on his profile with the caption "lol facts".

So it is likely that one can expect to hear multiple 'whats' in the Bieber household, a far cry from what many usually speculate.

