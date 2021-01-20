Foreign funding case: PM Imran Khan challenges naysayers with open, televised proceedings

Can't connect right now! retry
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged all those skeptical of his party's activities by saying that the proceedings of the foreign funding case should be aired live on TV.

Speaking to journalists in South Waziristan, the prime minister said the proceedings should be open and that the party heads should attend the hearings.

"I can put it to a challenge that PTI is the only political party that has been involved in political fundraising," PM Imran Khan said, adding that the country runs on remittance by overseas Pakistanis.

Read more: In ECP protest, Maryam alleges PM Imran Khan received funding from Israel, India

Slamming the Opposition, he said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman use madressah students to blackmail governments.

"How does he (Fazl) own properties worth billions of rupees?" the premier asked, adding that that the PDM chief was protesting with the sole aim of getting a concession under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

"They do not understand the nation's mindset. Our people are politically aware. They will not come out to back such thieves," PM Imran Khan said.

Read more: ECP wants foreign funding details from PPP, PML-N

The prime minister said that he was thankful to the Opposition for highlighting the foreign funding case and now sources of all parties' funds should be made public.

It is now the Opposition parties' turn to reveal the source of their funds, the prime minister stressed.

PM in South Waziristan

Earlier, PM Imran Khan announced that 3G and 4G services would be available in Waziristan from today, during this visit to the region.

PM Imran Khan shared the news with the people of Waziristan while addressing a Kamyab Jawan Programme's cheque distribution ceremony in Wana.

The prime minister was accompanied by the chief minister and governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Usman Dar, and Shahbaz Gill.

Read more: ECP suspends 154 lawmakers over failure to submit assets, liabilities details

He was also to be briefed about the development works going on in the region.


