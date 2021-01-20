Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marital woes to be shown on 'KUWTK'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Breakdown of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage will influence the final storyline of 'KUWTK'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marital issues will be shown to a wider audience via reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The couple who broke the internet previously with rumours suggesting they are headed for a divorce, will present their side of the story on the TV show.

As revealed by a source to Page Six, the breakdown of Kim and Kanye's marriage will influence the final storyline of the show heavily.

“The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021," said the source.

Earlier, Page Six broke the news that Kim and Kanye have separated and are settling the terms of divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

