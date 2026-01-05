Jacob Elordi wins the internet with hilarious moment at Award show

Jacob Elordi leaves fans laughing with quick 'brainrot' reference

Jacob Elordi is the biggest (and tallest) heartthrob among Gen Z, and he is fully accustomed to their internet lingo, as one such brief moment was caught on camera.

The 28-year-old actor attended the Critics’ Choice Award ceremony, where he was honoured with the Best Supporting Actor award for Frankenstein, on Sunday, January 4.

During the opening monologue by the host, Chelsea Handler, called out to the Saltburn star, saying, “You’re hard to miss, I know that you’re 6’6. I read that about you,” upon which he corrected her, holding up five fingers to indicate his actual height, which is 6’5.

However, the comedian could not guess it the first time, and asked “6’5? 6’8? 6’7?” causing a roar of laughter among the audience, given the ongoing trend of the 6-7 meme.

The Euphoria alum himself quickly understood the joke and laughed while nodding to Handler when she got the right height, at which she joked, “Do you know how many men would be willing to Frankenstein themselves to 5’9?”

The award ceremony proved to be a significant highlight in Elordi’s Hollywood career as the win increases his chances for the Oscars this year. While it remains to be seen, fans are hopeful and deem his Frankenstein performance worthy of an Oscar.