Sindh to hold matric and inter exams in May, June

Sindh education department's steering committee makes 10 recommendations for exams

All boards should develop model papers, the committee recommends

The committee recommends announcement of result after 90 days following completion of papers

Sindh Education and Literacy Department said Wednesday that the matriculation and intermediate exams are set to take place from May 20 and June 10, respectively.



The development came after a meeting of the education department's steering committee — held at Intermediate Board, Karachi's office — which made several recommendations regarding exams in the province.

Several proposals were put forward during the meeting, however, the officials agreed on 10 recommendations, according to the documents available.

Here are the recommendations:

1) Just after the reopening of classes the schools and colleges may be kept bound to complete the practicals.

2) The examination papers may be developed on old patterns as decided by the Inter Boards Committee of Chairmen.

3) All the Boards may develop model papers considering the present strategic environment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4)The examination dates are proposed as under:

a) SSC Part I & II Annual Examination, 2021 wef: 20 May, 2021

b) HSC Part I & II Annual Examination, 2021 wef: 10 June, 2021

5) All the Internal Superintendents of the examination centres may be issued instructions to follow the SOPs during the course of conducting the examinations, as notified by the Sindh government.

6) The District Administration may also be taken on board to implement the SOPs during the exams as well maintaining law and order.

7) Assessment to be carried out through centralised and home, as per strategy to be developed by each Board — considering the feasibility and other aspects.

8) Result announcement may be announced after 90 days from the date of completion of papers in both the SSC Part II and HSC Part II.

9) It should be made compulsory for institutions' heads and teachers to carry out the assignments of the Board.

10) Assessment centres in respect of SBTE be established at Hyderabad, Sukkur and Karachi respectively.