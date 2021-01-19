Lahore students demand online exam, fee discount in protest outside Governor House

Students protesting outside Governor House in Lahore. Picture Twitter

LAHORE: Amid the phased reopening of educational institutes across the country, students of different universities protested outside Governor House on Monday and demanded the government to conduct exams online.



Carrying banners inscribed with words “We want online exams” and chanting slogans they reached the Governor’s House where they observed a protest sit-in for quite some time demanding the Governor/Chancellor to intervene and direct universities to conduct online exams.

The students observed that because of the closure, the universities conducted online classes and now instead of conducting online exams the universities were asking the students to appear in on-campus traditional exams.

They questioned that if classes could be conducted online why the universities could not conduct online exams.

A police contingent was deployed outside the Governor’s House to prevent any untoward incident.

Discount in tuition fee

A number of students also criticised the universities for charging full fee during the closure and demanded the government direct universities to offer fee concession to the students for the closure period.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after recording their protest.

It is pertinent to mention that as per the government’s directions, public and private universities are scheduled to reopen from February 01.

In this regard, a number of universities have issued a schedule for physical examinations starting soon after the reopening of campuses.