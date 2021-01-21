Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez wins hearts with her stunning performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Jennifer Lopez enthralled audience as she sang her 1999 hit song at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

The pop star wowed fans with her melodious voice and glam look, sporting an all-white suit that included an overcoat, sequined wide-leg trousers and high-neck blouse.

The music sensation enthralled the audience as she performed a rendition of 'This Land Is Your Land' with a snippet of her 1999 hit 'Let's Get Loud.' The pop star also performed 'America the Beautiful'.

Taking to Instagram , the singer shared the video of her performance and wrote: "One nation, under God, indivisible, with freedom and justice for all. Let's get loud!"

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of the united states at us capitol inauguration ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez also shared her words with the nation as she spoke two lines from the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra gets candid about her experiences with bullying

Priyanka Chopra gets candid about her experiences with bullying

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'thrilled' as family of four

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'thrilled' as family of four
Royal expert explains tragic event that can force Prince Harry to become King

Royal expert explains tragic event that can force Prince Harry to become King
Cole Sprouse rejects idea of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reboot

Cole Sprouse rejects idea of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reboot
Harvey Weinstein can be questioned in accusers' civil lawsuit, judge rules

Harvey Weinstein can be questioned in accusers' civil lawsuit, judge rules
Kanye West approaches divorce lawyers after marriage counselling over with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West approaches divorce lawyers after marriage counselling over with Kim Kardashian
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lauded by expert for fleeing 'royal cage'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lauded by expert for fleeing 'royal cage'
Princess Diana's 1994 biography subjected to derailment attempts, claims friend

Princess Diana's 1994 biography subjected to derailment attempts, claims friend
Kate Middleton and Prince William's communication secretary quits royal household

Kate Middleton and Prince William's communication secretary quits royal household
Duchess Camilla's marriage to Parker Bowles 'came as relief' to the Queen

Duchess Camilla's marriage to Parker Bowles 'came as relief' to the Queen
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas 'talk regularly' even after split: report

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas 'talk regularly' even after split: report
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marital woes to be shown on 'KUWTK'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marital woes to be shown on 'KUWTK'

Latest

view all