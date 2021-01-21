Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Twitter reacts to Lady Gaga’s Hunger Games-inspired dove pin

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

The gold pin which Lady Gaga adorned was quite similar to the mockingjay symbol of the Hunger Games

Lady Gaga was a big hit on Wednesday at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

And while the vocal power house delivered a stellar performance of American national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, at Capitol Hill, what became the talk of town was her Hunger Games-inspired dove pin.

The gold pin which the singer adorned on her dress was quite similar to the mockingjay symbol of the Hunger Games franchise.

Soon after, fans were reacting with memes while lauding the singer for her sartorial choices.

While it is hilarious that the ceremony was taking place at District 1 (not the one from the Hunger Games), her pin wasn’t actually a mockingjay but a dove that meant to symbolize peace, grace and mercy.

Check out the reactions below:


More From Entertainment:

Biden-Harris inauguration was ‘deeply personal’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Biden-Harris inauguration was ‘deeply personal’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Chrissy Teigen is the only celebrity followed by Joe Biden on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen is the only celebrity followed by Joe Biden on Twitter
Arnold Schwarzenegger receives COVID-19 vaccine: 'Come with me if you want to live'

Arnold Schwarzenegger receives COVID-19 vaccine: 'Come with me if you want to live'
Lady Gaga amazes audience with US National Anthem at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Watch

Lady Gaga amazes audience with US National Anthem at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Watch
‘Time to unite and heal’: Hollywood welcomes Joe Biden as the 46th US president

‘Time to unite and heal’: Hollywood welcomes Joe Biden as the 46th US president

Mehreen Syed flaunts her true beauty as she shares new snap

Mehreen Syed flaunts her true beauty as she shares new snap
Ertugrul: Engin Altan shares sweet memory of his Pakistan tour

Ertugrul: Engin Altan shares sweet memory of his Pakistan tour
Jennifer Lopez wins hearts with her stunning performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Video

Jennifer Lopez wins hearts with her stunning performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration: Video
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about her experiences with bullying

Priyanka Chopra gets candid about her experiences with bullying

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'thrilled' as family of four

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'thrilled' as family of four
Royal expert explains tragic event that can force Prince Harry to become King

Royal expert explains tragic event that can force Prince Harry to become King
Cole Sprouse rejects idea of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reboot

Cole Sprouse rejects idea of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reboot

Latest

view all