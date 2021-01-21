Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli appear in public for first time since becoming parents

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted for the first time in public since becoming parents.

The actress and the Indian cricket team captain kept it casual as they were photographed in Bandra, Mumbai. 

They couple seemed happy as they flashed a thumbs up to the paparazzi despite have their faces covered with a mask.

They welcomed their baby girl on January 11.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon," Virat wrote on Instagram. 

Take a look:


 


More From Bollywood:

Sara Ali Khan beaches in Maldives, stuns in snaps

Sara Ali Khan beaches in Maldives, stuns in snaps
Tiger Shroff leaves girlfriend Disha Patani awestruck with BTS video of his song ‘Casanova’

Tiger Shroff leaves girlfriend Disha Patani awestruck with BTS video of his song ‘Casanova’
Sunny Leone touches on her tips to balancing the ‘personal and professional’

Sunny Leone touches on her tips to balancing the ‘personal and professional’
Saif Ali Khan spills the beans behind his Vikram Vedha ensemble: ‘I will find a way’

Saif Ali Khan spills the beans behind his Vikram Vedha ensemble: ‘I will find a way’
Deepika Padukone confirms her next film with Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone confirms her next film with Shah Rukh Khan
Alia Bhatt returns to sets of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' a day after she was hospitalized in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt returns to sets of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' a day after she was hospitalized in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone stuns in recent photoshoot

Deepika Padukone stuns in recent photoshoot
Taapsee Pannu is keeping marriage off the cards with Mathias Boe for now

Taapsee Pannu is keeping marriage off the cards with Mathias Boe for now
Saif Ali Khan over the moon about becoming a father again

Saif Ali Khan over the moon about becoming a father again
Ananya Panday wants to be like Kendall Jenner?

Ananya Panday wants to be like Kendall Jenner?
Sara Ali Khan's electrifying photoshoot drops jaws

Sara Ali Khan's electrifying photoshoot drops jaws
Salman Khan pays tribute to Big Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad

Salman Khan pays tribute to Big Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad

Latest

view all