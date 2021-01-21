Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 21 2021
Lori Loughlin trying to reverse damage done to her relationship with daughters

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Lori Loughlin's daughters 'are still coping with the scandal and the fallout' 

Lori Loughlin is working to thaw chilly ties with her with her two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, after imprisonment.

The Full House actor served two months in jail for her involvement in the college admissions scam.

According to an insider, Loughlin is happy to finally be back with her daughters” post-prison. “There’s still a lot to work through,” the source added.

“The biggest hurdle for her is repairing her relationships with Bella and Olivia. That’s the priority,” the insider continued. “Lori feels that she’s a changed woman, and her girls have changed too. There’s a lot of work ahead. It’s going to take time.”

The source noted the siblings “are still coping with the scandal and the fallout” and that “forgiveness is a process.”

About her time in the prison, the source revealed, “Lori passed her time in prison reading books. The time was spent reflecting on what she did, and she takes full responsibility for her part. She went through all the stages — anger, guilt, embarrassment and then accountability.”

