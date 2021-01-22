Can't connect right now! retry
John Legend touches on his emotions at Joe Biden’s Inauguration day

American singer and songwriter John Legend recently spilled the beans behind his honest thoughts regarding Joe Biden’s inauguration day.

The singer spilled the beans behind it all on Instagram and even spoke at length about his feelings of utter gratitude within the post.

Legend's upload featured a short clip of his emotional performance and contained a short note that read, “Thank you for asking me to perform. It was so special for me to celebrate with the nation in front of the memorial to one of our greatest presidents. I loved honoring the late great Nina Simone, my constant source of musical inspiration.”

