Friday Jan 22 2021
Queen ‘relieved’ at Trump’s exit after his ‘revolting’ comments on Princess Diana

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II was definitely not too fond of former US president Donald Trump.

And a lot of it perhaps had to do with his repulsive comments regarding Princess Diana, as well as several royal protocol breaches that almost left him facing the wrath of the monarch.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam suggested that the sovereign would be breathing a sigh of relief upon the departure of Trump from the White House.

Speaking to Express, Fitzwilliam said: “Given Donald Trump’s notorious unpredictability and the atrocious storming of the Capitol by a mob incited by him, she is likely to be personally relieved by Biden’s election victory and also by the subsequent, dignified swearing-in at the beautifully choreographed ceremony.”

“As the world’s most experienced head of state, she will undoubtedly appreciate the importance of American having a President with so much experience, especially during the unprecedented crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

For the unversed, Trump notoriously made some revolting statements regarding the late Princess of Wales and how he could have gotten a chance to be romantically involved with her.

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, he said: “She was actually really beautiful. I thought she was supermodel beautiful. She had times when she didn’t look great and she had times when she looked better than anyone in the world.”

