Pak vs SA: Traffic plan issued for Karachi Test

Traffic police says roads leading to National Stadium to be closed from 9am till 6pm

Traffic police asks commuters to use alternate route for ease

The first Test will be played from January 26 - 30

KARACHI: Traffic Police on Friday released the traffic plan for the first Test match scheduled to be played between South Africa and Pakistan at the National Stadium from January 26 - 30.

The traffic police said that it will closing the roads leading to the National Stadium from 9am till 6pm and an alternate route will be provided.

“Road users are requested to use alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience,” said the press release.

Read more: Over 1,000 commandoes to be deployed during South Africa series in Karachi

Traffic plan issued by the Karachi Traffic Police. Photo: Press release

As per the plan, all kind of traffic coming from Nursery will not be permitted to move towards the Habib Ibrahim Rehmat ullah Road towards National Stadium (Sir Shah Suleman Road).

“These vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road Shara-e-Faisal, left turn Rashid Minhas Road, Millennium Mall to NIPA,” said the police.

On the other hand, traffic coming from Rashid Minhas Road will also not be permitted to proceed towards the stadium.

Read more: Roads leading to National Stadium Karachi closed for traffic

“These vehicles will be diverted towards NIPA, Askari-IV (Millennium Mall), Drigh Road to Shara-e-Faisal or Millennium, NIPA to Safora Chowrangi or NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth,” said the police regarding the alternate route.

The traffic police have stated that route from Liaquatabad via Hassan Square Flyover will also be closed for all kinds of cars and no one will be allowed to proceed towards the Stadium Road.

“Traffic will be diverted from flyover towards University Road to reach their destination,” said the traffic police.

Read more: Security in Pakistan gave players peace of mind, says Faf du Plessis

Meanwhile, traffic from University Road towards Stadium Road from New Town Chowrangi turning will also be diverted.

“Traffic will be diverted towards Jail Chowrangi, Shaheed-e-Millat or straight to Peoples Chowrangi. Public coming to Aga Khan Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital will be allowed from New Town PS side."

Traffic Police staff will be present to assist /help them,” added the statement.