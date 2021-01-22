‘Supernatural’s’ Jared Padalecki touches on his plans for reprising Sam Winchester

Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki recently shed light on his plans for hopefully reprising Sam Winchester’s role in the future.

The actor touched upon his love for the character during an interview with People magazine.

He was quoted saying, “I have a deep and abiding love for Sam Winchester, and I loved helping him come to life for 15 years and 327 episodes.”

Padalechi admits that even though Sam “deserved a little bit of a rest” he would jump at the chance of revisiting the character in the future.”

"I certainly have it somewhere in the bottom of my heart and soul that I hope September 10 isn't the last time I ever played Sam Winchester.”

Being home has helped him discover "how much of a homebody I am. During the quarantine, I realized how much I really loved being at home. I love my family, which is pretty cool.”