Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 22 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Supernatural’s’ Jared Padalecki touches on his plans for reprising Sam Winchester

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 22, 2021

‘Supernatural’s’ Jared Padalecki touches on his plans for reprising Sam Winchester

Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki recently shed light on his plans for hopefully reprising Sam Winchester’s role in the future.

The actor touched upon his love for the character during an interview with People magazine.

He was quoted saying, “I have a deep and abiding love for Sam Winchester, and I loved helping him come to life for 15 years and 327 episodes.”

Padalechi admits that even though Sam “deserved a little bit of a rest” he would jump at the chance of revisiting the character in the future.”

"I certainly have it somewhere in the bottom of my heart and soul that I hope September 10 isn't the last time I ever played Sam Winchester.”

Being home has helped him discover "how much of a homebody I am. During the quarantine, I realized how much I really loved being at home. I love my family, which is pretty cool.”

More From Entertainment:

Paris Hilton shares photos of when she suffered 'trauma, abuse'

Paris Hilton shares photos of when she suffered 'trauma, abuse'
Johnny Depp's co-star says it's 'criminal' to drop star from Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp's co-star says it's 'criminal' to drop star from Pirates of the Caribbean
Soulja Boy being taken to court over horrific sexual assault allegations

Soulja Boy being taken to court over horrific sexual assault allegations

Devin Booker shows some love to Kendall Jenner's Instagram photo

Devin Booker shows some love to Kendall Jenner's Instagram photo
Olivia Jade makes YouTube return after college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade makes YouTube return after college admissions scandal
Chrissy Teigen leaves netizens in stitches after she loses tooth while eating candy

Chrissy Teigen leaves netizens in stitches after she loses tooth while eating candy
Cole Sprouse was ‘infatuated’ with Jennifer Aniston: ‘I’d forget all my lines’

Cole Sprouse was ‘infatuated’ with Jennifer Aniston: ‘I’d forget all my lines’
Queen ‘relieved’ at Trump’s exit after his ‘revolting’ comments on Princess Diana

Queen ‘relieved’ at Trump’s exit after his ‘revolting’ comments on Princess Diana

Prince William, Kate’s son Prince George to become king under tragic circumstances

Prince William, Kate’s son Prince George to become king under tragic circumstances

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘set a precedent’ for Cambridge kids with Megxit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘set a precedent’ for Cambridge kids with Megxit

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter’s name is a nod to the model’s grandmother

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter’s name is a nod to the model’s grandmother
Megan Thee Stallion slams netizens taking Tory Lanez’s side in assault case

Megan Thee Stallion slams netizens taking Tory Lanez’s side in assault case

Latest

view all