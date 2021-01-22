Adele finally achieves court verdict against ex Simon Konecki

Grammy award winning singer Adele has finally received a monumental court verdict regarding her divorce settlement withex Simon Konecki, nearly two years after split.

The update was brought forward by the singer’s representatives in a statement to Associated Press.

It read, "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly."

The only other thing on the couple's mind is their children currently. RAs always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

