BTS’ Jin reveals his secrets to dodging hate comments

K-Pop's hit sensation, BTS' Jin issues a warning to fans about the unhealthy nature of hate comments and how they can rot a person from the inside out.

According to Koreaboo, he claimed, “This isn’t necessarily a tip, but I advise you not to take too seriously every comment on the internet.”

Especially since "people can criticize for many reasons” and it's impossible to bear everything alone. “Maybe they’re jealous or have different tastes from yours,” the star added.

Before concluding he pointed out that what's most important is to follow your dreams because “You’ll lose what you want to do if you try to satisfy everyone else.”