Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Steve Harvey touches on ‘pure hatred’ for daughter Lori’s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Steve Harvey touches on ‘pure hatred’ for daughter Lori’s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

TV show host Steve Harvey candidly quips over his ‘pure hatred’ for daughter Lori’s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

He shed light on it during iHeartRadio'sThe Steve Harvey Morning Show. There he claimed, "I still got my eye on him. I mean I like I him, but like I say to all of them, 'I might like you. I might approve of you, but I've got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for you.' Just in case I need it."

While Harvey has more than negative views about the guy, he did admit, “I got this little section where all I gotta do is a click a switch and I'd hate your [expletive]. You're not the [expletive] man in the world to me. Let's be clear about that."

More From Entertainment:

George Clooney yearns to meet 87-year-old father during quarantine

George Clooney yearns to meet 87-year-old father during quarantine

Kate Middleton handed down access to special perks from Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton handed down access to special perks from Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle didn't like the UK because she thought it was too small for her'

Meghan Markle didn't like the UK because she thought it was too small for her'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to renounce their titles post Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to renounce their titles post Megxit
Casey Affleck says brother Ben Affleck's former flame 'is a catch'

Casey Affleck says brother Ben Affleck's former flame 'is a catch'
Prince Harry says British media was 'sexist and racist' towards Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says British media was 'sexist and racist' towards Meghan Markle
Priyanka Chopra opens up about life in quarantine with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra opens up about life in quarantine with Nick Jonas

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic

Perrie Edwards recalls 'sounding like a frog' after tonsils became like 'balloons'

Perrie Edwards recalls 'sounding like a frog' after tonsils became like 'balloons'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secrets to a healthy marriage unearthed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s secrets to a healthy marriage unearthed
The real reason Camilla got ‘styled as Duchess of Cornwall’

The real reason Camilla got ‘styled as Duchess of Cornwall’
How Kelly Clarkson's conversation with her 4-year-old on babies backfired

How Kelly Clarkson's conversation with her 4-year-old on babies backfired

Latest

view all