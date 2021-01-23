Steve Harvey touches on ‘pure hatred’ for daughter Lori’s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

TV show host Steve Harvey candidly quips over his ‘pure hatred’ for daughter Lori’s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

He shed light on it during iHeartRadio'sThe Steve Harvey Morning Show. There he claimed, "I still got my eye on him. I mean I like I him, but like I say to all of them, 'I might like you. I might approve of you, but I've got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for you.' Just in case I need it."

While Harvey has more than negative views about the guy, he did admit, “I got this little section where all I gotta do is a click a switch and I'd hate your [expletive]. You're not the [expletive] man in the world to me. Let's be clear about that."