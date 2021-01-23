Prince William touches on his struggle dealing with ‘trauma’ after Princess Diana’s death

Prince William touches on his personal struggle managing ‘death and trauma’ after Princess Diana’s death.

This claim was brought forward by royal experts Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson.

During their interview on the Royal Rota Mr. Ship claimed, "Prince William spoke to some of the frontline NHS staff and the impact it is having on their mental health. I thought he raised a really valid point in the number of deaths that we are seeing at the moment.”



"Let's remind ourselves that this week alone we have hit the highest number of deaths in a 24 hour period twice this week so far. Prince William was speaking on how that affects those on the front line and he was speaking with some personal experience."