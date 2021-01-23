Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor drops jaws as she stuns in glam shoot

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn’t have time for the trolls as her most recent post on Instagram suggests.

The soon-to-be-mother took to the social media site to share a behind-the-scenes video of herself in a fashion shoot.

The stunner can be seen strutting her stuff and posing for the camera, as she looks jaw-dropping in a black gown and heels.

She exuded enviable confidence and she fittingly expressed that in the caption.

"If I ever let my head down. It'll be to admire my heels," she wrote.

Take a look:



