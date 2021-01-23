Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Web Desk

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' faces delay for the third time

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

The next closely watched movie is 'Black Widow'

LOS ANGELES: The global release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die was postponed to October from April, its producers said, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie’s new debut date is October 8, according to an announcement on the James Bond website and Twitter feed.

No Time to Die, from MGM and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, had originally been set to hit the big screen in April 2020 before moving to November 2020 and then April 2021.

The film, which cost an estimated $200 million to produce, marks actor Daniel Craig’s last outing as agent 007.

Cinema owners were hoping No Time to Die would kick off a rebound in moviegoing. With the virus still rampant in many areas, including in the key Los Angeles market, Hollywood studios appear reluctant to send their biggest films to theaters.

The next closely watched movie is Black Widow from Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios, currently scheduled to debut in theaters on May 7.

