Anne Hathaway reunites with Emily Blunt in 'Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' first teaser trailer drops ahead of its May 1st release

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is inching closer to its release date as the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel comes out in just a few hours.

Ahead of the trailer drop on February 1, 20th Century Studios teased “the biggest movie event of the year” with a 30-second teaser. The film’s first-ever look shows the fab four reuniting on screen for the first time in 20 years: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

“Am I having a hallucination?” says Blunt’s character Emily upon seeing Hathaway’s Andy Sachs. “Emily? Hi!” replies Andy as the women are clearly seeing each other after a very long time, hinting at the film’s highly speculated premise.

“You’ve changed,” Emily tells Andy, noting, “you’re much more confident… You kept those eyebrows, though, didn’t you?”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 was finally confirmed in 2024, with a release date set for May 1, 2026.

According to Variety, the sequel to the 2006 cult classic follows Amanda Priestly (Streep) “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”