Kelly Osbourne attends 2026 Grammys after Ozzy Osbourne's death

Kelly Osbourne on attending Grammy after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

Kelly Osbourne made an emotional appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards, opening up about how she is coping six months after the death of her father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Walking the red carpet at the Feb. 1 ceremony at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Kelly admitted she is still deeply struggling with the loss.

Speaking during the official Grammys live stream, the 41-year-old was candid when asked how she was doing.

“People usually say, ‘I’m great.’ [But] I’m not doing so great,” she shared.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.” Ozzy died at age 76 following a heart attack, and Kelly made it clear that the grief has not eased with time.

Despite the pain, Kelly said she and her family are doing their best to move forward while honoring Ozzy’s legacy.

She explained that they are focused on carrying his spirit with them and finding ways to be happy again, even when it feels difficult.

The night held special meaning for the Osbourne family, as Ozzy was being honoured with a tribute performance during the ceremony.

Kelly, who attended the event with her fiancé Sid Wilson, said the moment was deeply personal.

“It means more than I can express into words,” she said of the performance. “To see his peers and this community cherish him in such a way, and in a way that he deserves. It’ll be very emotional.”

The tribute featured Post Malone, alongside Slash, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith.

Kelly also emphasised that her presence at the Grammys was about supporting her mother, Sharon Osbourne.

“It’s just as much about her as well,” she said, reflecting on her parents’ bond.

She added, “He wouldn’t have been him without her, and vice versa,” underscoring how central Sharon was to Ozzy’s life and career.

Since her father’s passing, Kelly has been open about how grief has affected her, particularly after facing online criticism about her appearance.

In a December Instagram Story, she addressed comments suggesting she looked unwell.

“I am ill right now,” she said. “My life is completely flipped upside down.” She also pushed back against expectations to appear unaffected, saying, “I don’t understand why people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it’s not.”

Kelly concluded that simply getting through each day is an achievement in itself.

“The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life, trying should be more than enough,” she said. “And I should be commended for that.”