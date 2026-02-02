Sabrina Carpenter ‘ruffles up' Grammys 2026: Fans react to red carpet look

Fans react to Sabrina Carpenter's Grammys 2026 look

Sabrina Carpenter turned heads the moment she stepped onto the Grammys 2026 red carpet, delivering one of the night’s most talked-about fashion moments and sending fans into a frenzy online.

The Espresso singer arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in a custom blush pink Valentino gown designed by Alessandro Michele.

The romantic look featured delicate beading, cascading ruffles and a sheer capelet draped over her shoulders, revealing jeweled straps and a sweetheart neckline beneath.

The heavily embellished bodice flowed into soft, layered tiers that reached the floor, giving the entire look an airy, ethereal feel.

Carpenter kept her accessories elegant and minimal, opting for three standout diamond rings, including a custom pavé “SC” initial ring by Maison Raksha and two rings by Chopard, paired with Chopard diamond drop earrings.

Her hair was pulled back, with soft layers framing her face, while her rosy makeup added to the dreamy, romantic vibe.

Sabrina Carpenter's Grammys 2026 red carpet look

Source: sbrinasource/Instagram

Fans reaction to Sabrina Carpenter's Grammys 2026 look

Fans were quick to gush over the look online, especially praising Carpenter’s softer styling choices.

One fan wrote on Reddit, “honestly lovr her new hair era...seems whimsical, I guess would be the term lol,” while another added, “Oh I love the hair. So soft and romantic.”

A third admirer focused on the gown itself, saying, “She looks so good and I love the dress, the stone work and soft sheer tiers are beautiful.”

Source: sbrinasource/Instagram

Others noted a shift in her recent fashion direction, with one fan commenting, “I’m loving the more subdued looks on her lately,” and another declaring, “Incredible dress. No notes.”

The enthusiasm only grew as one user admitted they were “obsessed w this look,” while another joked, “I want to have a second wedding just so I can wear this dress.”

Carpenter’s beauty look also didn’t go unnoticed.

One fan wrote, “this soft makeup looks soooooo good on her,” while another summed up the reaction simply: “Oh wow this is a stunning look! I love the dress.”

Perhaps the strongest praise came from a longtime admirer who shared, “This might be the best look I have ever seen from Sabrina. She's always beautiful, but this is next level!”

Source: sbrinasource/Instagram

The red carpet moment comes during a major night for Carpenter, whose latest album, Man’s Best Friend, and solo track Manchild are up for a total of six awards at the ceremony.

She’s also nominated for album of the year, competing against heavyweights including Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, making her one of the most nominated artists of the evening.

Carpenter is also set to perform during the telecast, hosted once again by Trevor Noah.

At the 2026 Grammys, though, it was her soft pink Valentino moment that truly stole the spotlight, and judging by fan reactions, it’s a look that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.