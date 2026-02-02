Lola Young pulls off first Grammy win months after multiple health scares

Lola Young clinched her first ever Grammy win at the latest edition of the awards, walking away with the Best Pop Solo Performance prize.

The 25-year-old British artist won the award for her hit single Messy, proceeding to drop an F-bomb which ended up going uncensored.

“Sorry, sorry, sorry! It’s messy, you know what I mean?” she quipped.

To pull off her debut win at music’s biggest night, Lola had to beat industry veterans like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga in a stacked category.

Her smash hit won over Justin’s Daisies, Gaga’s Disease, Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild, and Chappell Roan’s The Subway.

While she put on a moving piano rendition of her Grammy-winning single, performing the song live at the ceremony.

Lola’s appearance at the Grammys came after a turbulent year for her health. She was forced to pull out of “everything for the foreseeable future” back in September, when she collapsed onstage at the All Things Go Festival.

After the moment went viral, the Big Brown Eyes singer issued a statement via her Instagram, promising her fans “to work on myself and come back stronger.”

Just last month, Lola Young announced that she was looking forward to a better 2026, after getting her head “in a better place.”



