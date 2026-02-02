Addison Rae uses Grammys 2026 to debunk rumours

Addison Rae at the 2026 Grammys

Addison Rae made it clear at the 2026 Grammys that she’s not letting outside noise shape how she sees herself, even as her profile continues to rise.

The 25-year-old artist, attending the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, addressed public misconceptions while speaking with E! News.

Asked what people most misunderstand about her, Rae didn’t hesitate. “Honestly, nothing,” she said. “I wish they knew less.”

The comment summed up her calm, self-assured mood on one of the biggest nights of her career.

Rae is a first-time Grammy nominee, earning a nod for Best New Artist at the 2026 ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah.

She’s competing in the category alongside Olivia Dean, Katseye, The Marías, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young.

While she wasn’t interested in correcting rumours, Rae did happily clear up one lighter detail tied to her hit song.

She confirmed that her love for Diet Pepsi is very real.

“I actually drink a lot of Diet Pepsi,” she said, adding that it’s stocked in all of her green rooms.

“It's probably in my green room now.” If she were to take home a Grammy, she already knew how she’d celebrate, saying she’d toast the win with another Diet Pepsi.

Rae, who wore a custom Alaïa dress to the awards, reflected on how surreal the moment felt.

She described the past year and a half as an emotional whirlwind and said being at the Grammys, surrounded by familiar faces, felt like a dream.

She added that she feels grateful to be experiencing it all.

Despite the milestone, Rae said she’s still looking ahead. She admitted she tries to slow herself down but described herself as highly ambitious, with many goals she hopes to achieve.

At the same time, she emphasised the importance of appreciating the moment and enjoying how far she’s come.

Using the Grammys spotlight in her own way, Rae didn’t focus on rumours or labels.

Instead, she leaned into gratitude, confidence and a sense of humor — headphones firmly on when it comes to public opinion.