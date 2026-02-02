Bad Bunny wins hearts at Grammys 2026 with political speech on ‘love'

Bad Bunny gets standing ovation for heartwarming speech at 2026 Grammys

Bad Bunny struck an emotional chord at the 2026 Grammys, using his moment in the spotlight to deliver a message centered on unity, compassion and love, a speech that quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments as the ceremony unfolded.

Speaking amid ongoing political and social divisions in the United States, the Puerto Rican superstar reflected on how negativity can spread when people allow anger to take over.

He warned that people can become “contaminated” by hate, before offering a hopeful counterpoint.

“The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love,” he said.

“So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it, with love. Don’t forget that, please.”

The remarks resonated deeply inside the arena and online, cutting through a night otherwise dominated by performances, fashion moments and awards.

His words stood out for their simplicity and emotional clarity, reinforcing his reputation as an artist unafraid to use a global stage to speak from the heart.

Bad Bunny’s appearance at the Grammys came just days before another major milestone, as he prepares to perform at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8.

The event will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are set to compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Earlier in the broadcast, host Trevor Noah also acknowledged Bad Bunny’s impact beyond music, spotlighting his efforts to support Puerto Rico’s economy by creating a musical residency designed to uplift local businesses.

The mention added further context to the artist’s message, underscoring his continued commitment to his roots and community.

As the Grammys continued, Bad Bunny’s call to respond to conflict with love lingered as one of the ceremony’s defining moments, reminding viewers that sometimes the most powerful statements don’t come from trophies or performances, but from words meant to bring people together.