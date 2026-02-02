Timothée Chalamet's ‘One Battle After Another' bags major honour

Timothée Chalamet’s ‘One Battle After Another’ wins Film of the Year

Timothée Chalamet’s latest awards-season run gained fresh momentum on Sunday night as One Battle After Another emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 46th annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in London.

The film claimed the prestigious Film of the Year honor, capping off a strong night that also saw Paul Thomas Anderson recognised as both Director of the Year and Screenwriter of the Year.

Sean Penn added to the film’s success by winning the supporting actor award, further cementing its dominance at the ceremony.

Chalamet, who happened to be in the British capital over the weekend to take part in Q&A sessions for Marty Supreme, was named Actor of the Year.

It marked a return to the top for the actor, who last won the same honour in 2018 for Call Me By Your Name.

The timing made the win especially fitting, as he balanced awards recognition with promoting his latest work.

On the acting front, Jessie Buckley picked up Actress of the Year for her performance in Hamnet, while Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Elsewhere, Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters also earned recognition, scoring what was described as one of its few major honours in the U.K., despite being ineligible for the BAFTAs.

The evening also included special career honours.

Cynthia Erivo received the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation, celebrating her wide-ranging body of work across films including Widows, Harriet, Bad Times at the El Royale and the Wicked movies.

Guillermo del Toro was presented with the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film, recognising his lasting impact on cinema.

The London Critics’ Circle Film Awards are voted on by the 207 members of the Film Section of the Critics’ Circle, the U.K.’s longest-running and most respected critics’ organization, adding extra weight to the accolades handed out.

With One Battle After Another taking home Film of the Year and Chalamet earning Actor of the Year, the ceremony underscored both the film’s critical strength and the actor’s continued standing as one of the most celebrated performers of his generation.