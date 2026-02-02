Justin Bieber blows fans away in Grammys performance with shocking twist

Justin Bieber returns to the stage in Grammy Awards 2026 to perform latest releases

Justin Bieber marked his comeback era with an impressive performance on the Grammys stage, sending fans into frenzy.

The 31-year-old pop superstar performed his song, Yukon, from his 2025 album Swag and debuted an acoustic version of the song.

The Daisies hitmaker carried out a memorable performance with an outfit that would be remembered in the Grammys’ history.

Bieber stripped down his classy black suit from the red-carpet and appeared on stage in nothing but his boxers.

The Grammy winner set the tone for his comeback to live performances, with the Sunday performance as he gears up to headline Coachella in the near future.

At the red-carpet, the Baby singer and his wife Hailey Bieber stunned onlookers in their matching black outfits, earning the title of the “power couple” of the night.

Excited fans flocked to social media and commented on Bieber's return to the stage, with one writing, "A real, earnest performance from Justin Bieber. Showing maturity, artistry, and restraint."

Another added, "HE WAS PERFECT. HE SUNG SO WELL. HIS VOICE IS SO BEAUTIFUL."

The award ceremony is packed with promising performances alongside Bieber, as Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, KATSEYE, and more are set to take the stage.