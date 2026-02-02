Kerry Katona explains heartfelt reason for Katie Price's fourth wedding

Kerry Katona has broken her silence over her best pal Katie Price's shotgun marriage to Lee Andrews.

The mother-of-five married for the fourth time in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, just days after getting engaged.

It was later claimed that Katie's family are deeply concerned about the speed of the relationship and are preparing to sit her down for a 'serious talk' over her marriage.

Kerry, who has been married three times herself, wrote in her latest new! magazine column: “Katie Price has got married for the fourth time, she says she’s met her Richard Gere.

'As Katie’s friend I absolutely love and support her no matter what she does – but she’s absolutely bonkers. Kate just wants to be loved.

'But, for me personally, I wouldn’t have got married. When I do get proposed to I want to make sure it’s forever.'

Kerry split from fiancé Ryan Mahoney last year, but is now in a happy relationship with personal trainer Paolo Margaglione, 33, who she met on the last series of Celebs Go Dating.

Kerry's comes after she was rushed to hospital for a medical emergency after falling ill with a previously undiagnosed bowel condition-a painful inflammation of the colon's inner lining.