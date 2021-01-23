Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry says British media was 'sexist and racist' towards Meghan Markle

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Prince Harry false tabloid coverage about relationship with Meghan Markle made him steer clear of social media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a victim to a barrage of abuse from the unforgiving tabloids in the past.

In a conversation with Fast Company about how important it is to curb the spread of misinformation on social media, the Duke of Sussex revealed how the often racist, sexist, and outright false tabloid coverage surrounding his relationship with Meghan made him steer clear of social media.

"I was really surprised to witness how my story had been told one way, my wife’s story had been told one way, and then our union sparked something that made the telling of that story very different," said Prince Harry in the interview. "That false narrative became the mothership for all of the harassment you’re referring to. It wouldn’t have even begun had our story just been told truthfully," Harry said.

"To their own degree, everyone has been deeply affected by the current consequences of the digital space. It could be as individual as seeing a loved one go down the path of radicalisation or as collective as seeing the science behind the climate crisis denied. We are all vulnerable to it, which is why I don’t see it as a tech issue, or a political issue—it’s a humanitarian issue," the prince added.

