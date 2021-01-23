Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to renounce their titles post Megxit

Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be able to use their royal titles after review on royal exit.

Founder of anti-monarchy group 'Republic,' Graham Smith told Express UK, "Harry and Meghan should have done the right thing when they first left the Royal Family which was to renounce their titles and immediately renounce any claim on any public expenditure whatsoever."

"So this review needs to confirm that is going to happen. Anything short of that or any compromise where they can have their cake and eat it is not going to be good for the UK at all," he added.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam disagreed with what Smith said, "Their titles are in the gift of the Queen. They remain Duke and Duchess of Sussex, retain their HRHs but cannot use them.

